LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WKOW) -- The Bucks turned up the defensive pressure to beat the Orlando Magic 111-96. Their playoff series is now tied 1-1.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge for Milwaukee. He tallied 28 points and 20 rebounds. Brook Lopez scored 20. Pat Connaughton with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Game Three will be Saturday at noon.