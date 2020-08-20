Bucks bounce back, beat Magic 111-96 in Game 2 to tie series

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks rode a fast start to beat the Orlando Magic 111-96 on Thursday and tie their Eastern Conference first-round series at a game apiece. The Bucks boasted the NBA’s best regular-season record at 56-17, but they went 3-5 in the eight seeding games at Disney’s Wide World of Sports and opened the playoffs by losing 122-110 to Orlando. Milwaukee bounced back Thursday and built a 23-point lead in the first half, though Orlando got the margin down to nine in the fourth quarter. Nikola Vucevic scored 32 points for Orlando.