Burglar uses samurai sword to pry open doors at Madison apartment

MADISON (WKOW) -- A burglar used a samurai sword to pry open doors at a downtown Madison apartment Wednesday night, according to the Madison Police Department.

The crime happened at about 11:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Langdon Street.

The suspect reportedly entered the building and went through several rooms, causing damage as he used a sword to pry open doors. Residents confronted the man who then left.

It's unknown if anything was taken.

Police are reviewing video and other collected evidence, but did not have a unique description of the burglar.

If you know who the suspect is or have information for police call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com.