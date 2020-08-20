China, US say talks on implementing trade pact coming soon

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese official says trade envoys will hold a meeting by phone with U.S. officials “in the near future” on implementation of an agreement aimed at ending a tariff war. The Commerce Ministry spokesman gave no details of the timing. Envoys were due to discuss the “Phase 1” trade agreement last week but that was postponed. The truce signed in January, in which the two sides agreed to suspend potential additional penalties on each other’s goods, called for talks to be held after six months. Those were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.