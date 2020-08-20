Continuity during COVID could be edge for teams that have it

In the time of COVID-19, continuity could provide an edge for NFL teams that have it. Many clubs are incorporating several new players and implementing new systems on offense and defense following a virtual offseason. No team has as much stability as the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. According to a study by SportRadar, the 49ers return the highest percentage of overall snaps played last season at 81.6 percent. The Carolina Panthers have the lowest at 49.9 percent, with new coach Matt Rhule.