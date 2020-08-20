Coronavirus cases at Green Bay prison reach 57

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — State officials say 57 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says all of the prisoners who have tested positive are being isolated and anyone who was exposed is being quarantined. All inmates and staff at the prison are in the process of being tested for COVID-19 with the help of the National Guard. Three staff members are among the 57 positive cases. Corrections officials completed a mass testing of inmates and staff at each of its 37 prison facilities at the end of July and just nine people tested positive.