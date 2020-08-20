Court lets public see complaint data on 81,000 NYPD officers

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police officers have faced more than 320,000 complaints from the public since the mid-1980s, but less than 3% resulted in penalties. That’s according to newly released data that offers a rare glimpse into the long-veiled realm of police misconduct and accountability. The New York chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday published data on complaints against more than 81,000 current or former NYPD officers after prevailing in a fight with public safety unions that had sought to keep the records secret.