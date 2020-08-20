Dane County links drop in COVID-19 cases to mask order

Our average number of cases per day has declined dramatically since July 13, when the current emergency order went into... Posted by Public Health Madison & Dane County on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Public health officials are noting the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Dane County has dropped by nearly half since the county instituted a mask mandate.

The average number of cases per day of people testing positive for COVID-19 has declined dramatically since July 13, when the mask order went into effect.

At that time, the average number of cases per day in Dane County was 98, Kate Austin Stanford, Public Health Madison and Dane County's operations director said at a news briefing today.

As of today, the average is 47, she said.

You can find the latest recommendations and data on the PHMDC website: https://bit.ly/2x7ov9j

Stanford also said that so far in August, most people have received results of their COVID-19 tests within 48 hours.

Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 14, 83% of people in Dane County who tested positive got their test result and were contacted within 48 hours of being tested, Stanford said.

For more metrics, visit the county's data page: https://bit.ly/3dpudDy