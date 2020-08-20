Democrats stress the importance of Wisconsin during final convention day

MADISON (WKOW) -- How crucial winning the battleground state was a popular theme among Democrats across the country during virtual events leading up to the final day of the Democratic National Convention.

While the statement is no surprise to many, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stressed this election is “all riding on Wisconsin” during a virtual meet up with Democrats.

Pelosi also spoke to the importance of people showing up this presidential election after President Trump narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton by fewer than 23,000 votes during the 2016 general election in Wisconsin.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder also delivered remarks on the virtual meeting, calling a Democratic victory in Wisconsin is a loss for Trump.

“The fate of the United States, the fate of the Western World is on your shoulders, not too much pressure,” said Holder. “If Joe Biden carries Wisconsin it will be incredibly difficult for Trump to win reelection.”

Throughout this week Trump, Vice President Pence, and other surrogates have traveled to the state hosting events to counter the Democratic convention. A general theme for Republicans has been mocking Biden for choosing not to accept his nomination in Milwaukee because of concerns over the coronavirus.

“No amount of lip service from Joe Biden can hide the fact that he has turned his back on Wisconsin,” said Anna Kelly, Trump Victory spokeswoman.

“From his radical policies that would upend the Wisconsin economy, to snubbing Wisconsinites by refusing to campaign in person, Badger State voters know that Joe Biden does not have their back.”

Tonight, Biden will formally accept his nomination virtually in Deleware. Meanwhile hours before Biden speaks, President Trump plans to hold an event outside the former vice president’s birthplace in Scranton, Pennsylvania.