Doggie Olympics 2020 go on without a hitch

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Tokyo Olympics might have been postponed this summer, but not even the pandemic could stop the local dog olympics.

Camp K9 Pet Resort in Madison held the annual 2020 Doggie Olympics Thursday, complete with a torch lighting.

The dogs that usually join the day camp competed in events like diving, high jump and sprints.

"We like to do events like this and especially right now. It's a fun distraction from everything going on in the world. We can come out here, have fun, it's a beautiful day, so we're really excited for it," said Kristyn Goodsell, the general manager at Camp K9 Pet Resort.

Gold, silver and bronze winners all took home medals.