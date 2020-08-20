Drivers reminded to be cautious while passing farm equipment

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Harvest season is ramping up in Wisconsin and more tractors will be on the roads.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to be cautious while passing slow-moving equipment.

Deputies have already received complaints about drivers passing farm equipment in no-passing zones. Doing so can result in a fine ranging from $213.10 to $326.50.

Authorities said you should be prepared to encounter farm equipment on rural roads, be patient and wait for a safe opportunity to pass.