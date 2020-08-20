EU regulators wrangle over Twitter data privacy penalty

LONDON (AP) — European Union privacy regulators are wrangling over the penalty Ireland’s data privacy watchdog was set to issue Twitter for a data breach. The disagreement will push back the case’s long awaited conclusion under the bloc’s tough new data privacy rules. The Irish Data Privacy Commission’s decision would be its first involving a U.S. tech company since the new privacy law, known as GDPR, came into effect in 2018. But the regulator said Thursday that its counterparts in other countries objected to a draft decision it circulated in May and it has now been referred to the European Data Protection Board.