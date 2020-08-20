Farmer found guilty of contaminating baby food for blackmail

LONDON (AP) — A sheep farmer in Britain has been found guilty of planting baby food laced with metal shards in stores as part of a plan to blackmail a supermarket chain. Prosecutors said Nigel Wright, 45, contaminated jars of Heinz baby food between 2018 and February, and sent dozens of emails and letters to Tesco in a bid to extort $1.84 million in the online currency Bitcoin. Wright claimed to be part of a cohort of farmers angry at the low price they were paid for their milk. Tesco had to recall around 42,000 jars of baby food after at least two mothers complained. A jury found Wright guilty of two counts of contaminating goods and three counts of blackmail.