Firefighters extinguish large blaze at Dallas-area factory

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — Firefighters have doused the last hot spot after a massive fire at a Dallas-area plastics factory that sent a dense column of toxic black smoke over North Texas. Fire officials say the last of the Wednesday fire at Poly-America in Grand Prairie was extinguished Thursday afternoon. Grand Prairie Fire Department spokeswoman Claudia Garibay says the damage was confined to plastic sheets stored in a yard downwind from the plant building, which wasn’t damaged. Fire officials have said a power line fell in a storage yard early Wednesday, igniting plastic sheeting. Garibay says the case remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.