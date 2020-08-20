Florida mayor suspended after hurricane fraud charges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — The mayor of a Florida Panhandle city has been suspended from office after being charged earlier this week in the theft of $5 million in Hurricane Michael debris removal funds. Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Thursday removing Margo Anderson from her position as mayor of Lynn Haven. Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton are charged in a 64-count federal grand jury indictment. After Hurricane Michael Hit the Florida Panhandle in October 2018, the indictment says Albritton drafted and Anderson indefinitely extended a debris removal contract with a private company for the city, and then both had work done by the company at their homes.