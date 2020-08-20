France sticks to school openings despite jump in infections

PARIS (AP) — France’s president insisted that the country will send millions of students back to school starting Sept. 1 despite seeing the biggest weekly spike in confirmed coronavirus cases since the height of its outbreak in the spring. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also pledged Thursday that European countries would work more closely in in the coming weeks to coordinate virus protection measures and vaccine supplies. The continent saw a wave of chaotic border closures when the pandemic first swept through earlier this year. Concerns are mounting in France among teachers and parents that schools won’t be able to keep the virus at bay once children return to classrooms.