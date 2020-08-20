Girls high school golf season tees off

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW)-- Girls high school golf is the first fall sport to start the regular season. The first tournament took place this afternoon in the Wisconsin Dells.

Seven schools competed in a scramble at Wild Rock Golf Club, with a few schools dropping out of the tournament. Golfers are adjusting to the competition changes which includes staying only with their respective schools.

"We don't really compete with other people on the hole," Baraboo Junior Sadie Schlender said. "We kind of play with our own team, and so you're not pacing yourself against these other players and trying to beat them out."

"Definitely trying to remember precautions and stuff," Wisconsin Dells Senior Kayla Gray said. "Always making sure you have your mask on, staying away from your own teammates, trying to stay away from them. It's kind of different, but it's what we have to do."

Reedsburg won the tournament. Portage came in second. However, it wasn't about winning for the golfers. They were all just appreciative to get the season underway.

"It's great," Portage Senior Sophie Denure said. " It makes the whole experience so much more valuable knowing that it was almost taken away. We're just really happy. Even if there are any protective measures that we have to take that are annoying to us, it's not even a question really because we're so happy to be out here."

"At the beginning of the summer, I was worried that I wasn't even going to have a senior golf season, so it felt really good to be out here again," Gray added.