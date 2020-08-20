Groups: Muslim detainees at Miami facility are served pork

MIAMI (AP) — Immigrant rights advocates say that Muslim detainees at a Florida facility are being served meals that include pork in violation of their religious beliefs. The human rights groups Muslim Advocates and Americans for Immigrant Justice sent a letter to federal agencies Wednesday demanding that they immediately stop feeding pork to detainees at the Miami detention center. Since the pandemic began, the facility switched from cafeteria dining to sending plates with food directly to the detainees’ units. The letter says the meals regularly include pork sausage and pork ribs. A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman responded that the agency’s detention standards include “accommodation of religious dietary practices.”