Health department drops threat of license revocation for Middleton coffee shop over mask dispute

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A Middleton coffee shop no longer faces the threat of having its food and beverage license revoked over non-compliance with Dane County's mask order.

An attorney for Helbach's Coffee Roasters and Kitchen tells 27 News that as the result of an agreement with Public Health Madison and Dane County, a proposed revocation of its license has been dropped.

The proposed revocation of Helbach's license has been removed from the agenda of the Board of Public Health Meeting on Aug. 25, according to attorney Brent Eisberner.

County officials cited Helbachs for failing to post signs on the county's mandatory mask order.

The attorney also says any fines against the business have been suspended.

A federal lawsuit by Helbachs against the county continues.

It claims there's no legal requirement a business post signs on masks, and maintains Helbach's was singled out for punishment.