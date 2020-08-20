Helbachs Coffee announces loss of lease, will close end of August
MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Helbachs Coffee announced in an Instagram post Thursday evening that it will be closing on August 31 after it "lost its lease."
Dear Customers: Helbachs Coffee has unfortunately lost its lease and will be closing its Middleton Location on August 31st, 2020. This is due to the enforcement actions, negative public statements, and continued vindictive and hostile behavior towards Helbachs Coffee taken by Public Health Madison & Dane County. Even though Public Health Madison & Dane County is walking back its accusations, the actions already threatened and taken by Public Health Madison & Dane County caused our Landlord to non-renew Helbachs Lease. We want to thank all of our loyal customers that stayed faithful through these challenging circumstances. More info is available on Helbachs GoFundMe Page. Sincerely, Helbachs Coffee
In the post, the coffee shop blamed the closure on "enforcement actions, negative public statements, and continued vindictive and hostile behavior" from Public Health Madison & Dane County.
Helbachs had been the site of controversy for weeks after a picture of a sign proclaiming the shop to be a "mask free zone" circulated on social media. County officials also cited Helbachs for failing to post signs on the county's mandatory mask order.
Earlier Thursday, an attorney for Helbachs Coffee Roasters and Kitchen told 27 News that as the result of an agreement with Public Health Madison & Dane County, a proposed revocation of its license has been dropped.
A federal lawsuit by Helbachs against the county continues.