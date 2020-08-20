Hotter trend ahead with storm chances this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Temps continue to climb heading towards the weekend.

SET UP

An area of high pressure stays situated over the Great Lakes. Winds turn clockwise around these systems, with a southwesterly flow for our region causing temps to get hotter.

Then, a potential storm system heads our way for the weekend.

TODAY

Mostly sunny and a bit warmer with temps in the low to mid 80s.



TONIGHT

Mostly clear and mild with temps in the low 60s.



FRIDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.



SATURDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and isolated storms possible.



A couple more isolated storms are possible at night as a cold front meanders into southern Wisconsin.



SUNDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and another isolated storm threat.

Highest rain chances this weekend will favor our northern areas

MONDAY

Partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.



TUESDAY

A heat dome builds causing temps to jump to around 90° with mostly sunny skies and climbing humidity.



WEDNESDAY

Isolated storm chances return as another weather system approaches from the Northern Plains. Conditions stay hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s.