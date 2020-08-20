Hurricane lashes Mexico’s Baja, new storms form in Atlantic

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Genevieve has lost some of its punch as it lashes Mexico’s Los Cabos tourist resorts with hurricane-force gusts and heavy rains. And two new tropical depressions have formed in the Atlantic Basin. Both could be on tracks toward the United States. Genevieve had a been a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph (215 kph), but weakened to Category 1 strength by Thursday as it pushed past the Los Cabos region that recently reopened to thousands of foreign tourists. It kicked up heavy surf that has claimed two lives.