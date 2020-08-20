Ice loves Marco: Ice-T tops celebrities rooting for Andretti

Marco Andretti has quite the eclectic group of celebrities rooting for him to win the Indianapolis 500. His sister-in-law is a model and actress. Comedian Jeffrey Ross and actress Nina Dobrev are friends. He paddleboards with rapper Ludacris and comedian Kevin Hart. He gets shoutouts from Paris Hilton. His nearly decade-long bromance with Ice-T has made him the envy of the paddock. Ice-T has been tight with Andretti for close to a decade. Ice-T is rooting for Andretti to win the race. Andretti has the pole for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.