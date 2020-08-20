Iran summons Emirati envoy over killing of 2 fishermen

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry says it has summoned the United Arab Emirates envoy after Emirati Coast Guard vessels shot at several Iranian fishing boats, killing two fishermen. The ministry said in a statement Thursday that Iran expressed its anger to the UAE’s charge d’affaires in Tehran on Tuesday, a day after the incident. On Monday, the UAE’s Coast Guard opened fire on some Iranian fishing boats, killing two anglers, and seized one of the vessels and detained the fishermen, according to Iran.