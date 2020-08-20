Israel launches airstrikes after 2 rockets fired from Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says two rockets fired from Gaza have landed near the security fence and that it carried out airstrikes on targets linked to Hamas. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage in Thursday’s exchange of fire. Tensions have risen in recent days as groups affiliated with Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers have launched incendiary balloons across the frontier, igniting farmland inside Israel. Hamas demands Israel ease the blockade it imposed when the Islamic militant group seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Israel has closed Gaza’s main commercial crossing in response to the balloons, forcing the territory’s only power plant to shut down.