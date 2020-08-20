Kanye West off Wisconsin presidential ballot

Wisconsin Elections Commission on Kanye West Kanye West's bid to appear as a candidate for president on Wisconsin's November ballot is being discussed by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. https://wkow.com/ Posted by WKOW 27 on Thursday, 20 August 2020

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission has ruled that rapper Kanye West's name will not appear on the state's presidential ballot in November.

Commissioners spent most of the meeting listening to testimony about whether or not the nomination papers were turned in on time. They voted five-to-one to keep West's name off the ballot, arguing the papers weren't turned in on time.

Commissioner Robert Spindell was the lone dissenting vote, arguing that the nomination papers were submitted on time.

"I don't think the decision has still been made in terms of whether 5 o'clock is 5-00-00-0 or 5 o'clock is 5-00-00-00-1. I guess we'll need some sort of time clock up there that is based in a direct line to the tower in London or whatever it is that has the world's time to make sure that we're exactly right."

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission is recommending that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state’s presidential ballot in November because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers.

The staff determined Tuesday that West and running mate Michelle Tidball missed a 5 p.m. deadline on Aug. 5, the last day for independent presidential candidates to submit the required 2,000 signatures of Wisconsin voters to get on the ballot.

West is trying to get on Wisconsin’s ballot as a third-party candidate.

The commission meets Thursday and will decide if West gets on the ballot. Democrats allege that Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in several states to siphon votes away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.