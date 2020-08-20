Kenosha Police investigate 2 separate homicides

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- The Kenosha Police Department is investigating two separate homicides in the city Wednesday night.

In a news release, officials said they first were called to the area of 51st Street and 25th Avenue at 8:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When police got there, they found a 40-year-old Kenosha man who was fatally shot.

While KPD was investigating that shooting death, officers were called to the 1100 block of 61st Street for another report of shots fired just before 10:30 p.m.

Police found two victims when they arrived. A 24-year-old Kenosha man who died on the scene and a 13-year-old Kenosha boy who had a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Investigators are working to figure out what happened in both of these cases. They are being treated as two separate investigations and police do not believe they are related.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5203. If you want to remain anonymous you can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333.