Loughlin, Giannulli remain silent as they await prison fate

BOSTON (AP) — “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are keeping silent as they await sentencing in the college admissions bribery case. The famous couple has not made any public statements since they were charged with paying half a million dollars to get their daughters into the University of Southern California, or surprisingly decided to plead guilty despite their lawyers’ repeated claims that they were innocent. And unlike every other prominent parent who has been sentenced so far in the college admissions cheating scheme, the couple has not submitted letters expressing regret or notes of support from family and friends to the judge who will decide their fate on Friday.