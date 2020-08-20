Madison Police looking for hit-and-run driver after woman injured

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are looking for a driver who hit a woman while she was crossing the road in downtown Madison Wednesday night.

Police say the woman was crossing at West Washington Avenue at South Bassett Street around 11:15 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, according to police.

Police say the driver left the scene before officers arrived. They are looking for any witnesses and are reviewing video evidence at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com.