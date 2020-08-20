Madison police make third arrest in shooting death of Anisa Scott

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department announced Thursday it has arrested a third person in connection to the shooting death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott.

Madison police took 17-year-old Jerry Ward, from Madison, into the Dane County Jail on a burglary charge related to looting on State Street, Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl said at a press conference Thursday.

"Ward was arrested yesterday afternoon and he was armed with a handgun at the time of his arrest," Wahl said.

A representative in the DA's office said Ward will make his initial appearance on the homicide charges Monday, August 24.

A complaint filed Wednesday names Ward as one of eight co-defendants alleged to have looted the Under Armour store on State Street on May 31.

In late May and early June, protests devolved into riots after the majority of the protesters had left. On each of the first two nights, the rioting included widespread looting on State Street.

The complaint involving Ward states surveillance video recorded Ward and another suspect "taking a box of merchandise" after entering the store through a back door. Ward is charged with burglary - party to a crime for his alleged role in the incident.

Ward's is the third arrest in the shooting death. Michael Johnson, CEO of the Dane County Boys & Girls Club, has acted as a liaison for Scott's family. Johnson said the family declined to comment on the arrest Thursday because they're focusing on Saturday's unity march and funeral.

Andre Brown, 16, and Perion Carreon, 19, are both in the Dane County Jail after being arrested for the shooting last week. The two made initial appearances in Dane County Circuit Court Tuesday.

Police have said Scott was not the intentional target of the Aug. 11 shooting, but she was the only one hurt. Investigators believe the gunmen were trying to hit the driver of the vehicle in which Scott was riding; that driver has been identified as the boyfriend of Scott's mother.

Wahl said Thursday detectives are still looking into any possible ties between Scott's death and other recent shootings in Madison.

"I won't get into details of what it may or may not be connected to," Wahl said. "As I've said in general about the spike in gun violence we've seen this year, certainly there's different clusters that we think are related to each other with retaliation."

Wahl said police are planning to have a presence both to secure the march and funeral. Wahl said he also plans to walk in the unity march. Three people were shot earlier this summer when gunmen fired upon a repass in Garner Park for murder victim, Maurice Bowman.

A bullet hit Scott in the head. Her family announced during an emotional press conference the following day that they decided to take Scott off of life support. She died Thursday, Aug. 13.

A criminal complaint states the girl was riding in an SUV driven by her mother's boyfriend when gun shots were fired at the vehicle. The complaint and a probable cause affidavit do not specify why Carreon and Brown allegedly targeted the vehicle.

The complaint says seven or eight gunshots were fired, with Carreon telling investigators he was told to a make a turn so Brown could fire again. Officers arrested Brown and Carrion the day after Scott died.