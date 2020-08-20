Madison police make third arrest in shooting death of Anisa Scott

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department has arrested a third person in connection to the shooting death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott.

Madison police booked a 17-year-old from Madison into the Dane County Jail on a burglary charge related to looting on State Street, Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl said at a press conference Thursday. The department will refer charges of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide to the Dane County District Attorney's Office later today.

Wahl said the teen had a handgun at the time of his arrest yesterday.

This is the third arrest in the shooting death.

Andre Brown, 16, and Perion Carreon, 19, are both in the Dane County Jail after being arrested for the shooting last week. The two made initial appearances in Dane County Circuit Court Tuesday.

Police have said Scott was not the intentional target of the Aug. 11 shooting, but she was the only one hurt.

A bullet hit Scott in the head. Her family announced during an emotional press conference the following day that they decided to take Scott off of life support. She died Thursday, Aug. 13.

A criminal complaint states the girl was riding in an SUV driven by her mother's boyfriend when gun shots were fired at the vehicle. The complaint and a probable cause affidavit do not specify why Carreon and Brown allegedly targeted the vehicle.

The complaint says seven or eight gunshots were fired, with Carreon telling investigators he was told to a make a turn so Brown could fire again.

Officers arrested Brown and Carrion the day after Scott died.