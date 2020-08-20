Madison restaurant owner optimistic declining cases will help business

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County's mask mandate went into effect more than a month ago, and one local business owner says he's seen customers adapt quickly.

Juan Murillo is the owner of Nonno's Ristorante Italiano, and he says though his dine-in business is still about 60% lower than before the pandemic, he's seen things start to pick back up.

"People are getting used to the habit of coming in with a mask," Murillo said.

However, not every customer has been complying with the mask order.

Murillo said he's had some customers who have been upset by the requirement, but he thinks it's an important step back toward normalcy.

"If we want this place to succeed or at least get rid of COVID, we have to be able to follow the guidelines and go for what's safer for everybody," he said.

If a customer doesn't have a mask, the restaurant will give them one. Murillo said people also have the option to use curbside pickup or have their food delivered.

On Thursday, public health officials announced Dane County's daily number of new COVID-19 cases is half what it was before the mask mandate went into effect.

The county averaged 98 new cases on July 13, the first day of the order. On Thursday, the average was 47.

"The more that people see numbers going down, the more they're going to be more comfortable coming out," Murillo said.

Murillo said one of his main concerns is how restaurants will fare in the winter when they can't use outdoor seating.