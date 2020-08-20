Mail-delivery concerns put spotlight on ballot deadlines

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Postal Service warnings that it can’t guarantee ballots sent by mail will arrive on time have put a spotlight on the narrow time frames most states allow to request and return those ballots. The deadlines are tight in the best of times. But many more ballots are at stake this year with tens millions of Americans likely to vote by mail because of concerns about the coronavirus. Some state election officials are altering their deadlines, while others are being forced to do so by legal challenges. Other states are staying put, saying it’s too late to make a change.