Nielsen says 22.8 million watched convention’s third night

NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen company says 22.8 million people watched the third night of the Democrats’ virtual convention on television. Wednesday’s production featured speeches by vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama. The four-night event concludes Thursday with presidential nominee Joe Biden’s speech, and Republicans will nominate President Donald Trump for a second term next week. The third-night viewership numbers represent a small drop from the 24.4 million who watched the same night of Hillary Clinton’s nominating convention four years ago. Nielsen says 19.7 million people watched the convention’s first night Monday, and 19.2 million watched Tuesday.