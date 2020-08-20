North Korea’s leader acknowledges economic shortfalls

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — With unusual candor, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is acknowledging that his plans to improve the country’s dismal economy aren’t succeeding, as his ruling party scheduled a rare congress to set development goals for the next five years. The Workers’ Party says the economy has “not improved in the face of … severe internal and external situations” — a reference to a triple blow of U.S.-led sanctions, the coronavirus pandemic and devastating floods — and that development goals have been “seriously delayed and the people’s living standard (has) not been improved remarkably.” The party congress is to take place in January, after the U.S. presidential election, and Kim could use the meeting to announce foreign policy changes.