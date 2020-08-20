Officials looking to end dangerous East Washington Ave. driving

MADISON (WKOW) -- People living along East Washington Avenue have been having to deal with high speed racing along the street.

After a weekend of enforcement last weekend, city officials say they are planning on continuing their efforts into the future.

"I would say at least a couple of times a week I hear it," Emily Ramsey, who has lived along E. Washington for the past 4 years, said.

Recently she's been hearing and seeing people racing each other on the street.

"We've seen really disturbing car speeds on East Washington Avenue over the weekends that are creating very dangerous situations for motorists pedestrians and bicyclists," Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway said.

Many of the people 27 News spoke to Thursday along the busy Madison roadway say what's most frustrating is the loud noise that happens every weekend.

Ramsey says that's become more like background noise, she's more concerned about sharing the road with them.

"I just hope that nobody gets hurt and I worry about bikers and stuff like that,"she said. "I try to like not get pulled over, so I don't want to be involved in any accidents.

City officials say that the racers are young people from outside of the Madison area, and Ramsey says that's exactly who she sees.

"I see them drive by and they look like teenagers so that doesn't surprise me but I guess coming from out of the area I would think they would not have as much respect for Madison, so that makes sense," she said.

Last weekend the city started trying to curb street racing and now Mayor Rhodes-Conway saysvthey're planning on continuing it for future weekends.

"We're working to discourage this behavior, both through enforcement, but also Traffic Engineering is using engineering and education efforts including lane and turn restrictions signal timing signage," she said.

Ramsey doesn't necessarily want to see anyone punished.

She just hopes the engineering efforts work.