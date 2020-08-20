Pakistani who killed American in court says he was given gun

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani man charged with the killing of a U.S. citizen inside a court in the country’s restive northwest has claimed he had an accomplice, a lawyer who managed to sneak the gun into the building and give it to him. The American was gunned down in public last month in the city of Peshawar where he was on trial for blasphemy following his arrest two years ago after he had allegedly declared himself Islam’s prophet. Rights activists said the Pakistani-American was mentally challenged. The police now say they have also arrested the alleged accomplice as they investigate the killer’s claim.