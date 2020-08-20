Trump, Iraqi leader discuss IS, US troops and Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and the prime minister of Iraq are meeting to discuss threats from Iranian sleeper cells, Iranian aggression in the region and the president’s desire to shrink the U.S. military’s footprint in the country. There are more than 5,000 American troops in Iraq now. Last month, the top U.S. general for the Middle East said he believed the U.S. will keep a smaller but enduring presence in the country. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Iraq to redouble efforts to rein in pro-Iran militias. Pompeo said the U.S. is committed to helping Iraq regain and maintain security.