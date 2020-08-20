Postmaster to testify before Senate amid uproar over mail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing public backlash, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is set to testify Friday about disruptions in mail delivery. A Senate committee is expected to dig into changes in postal operations being made ahead of the November election, just as millions of Americans are expected to rely on mail-in ballots during the pandemic. Democrats warn DeJoy’s cost-cutting initiatives are causing an upheaval that threatens voting. President Donald Trump raised the stakes by saying he wants to block funds to make it harder for the Postal Service to operate. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security committee, is expected to dismiss the “false political narrative” that DeJoy is trying to “sabotage” the election, according to prepared remarks.