Prosecutors: Former Uber exec charged in hacking cover-up

Federal prosecutors have charged a former Uber executive on allegations that he arranged to pay hackers $100,000 to cover up a high-tech heist that stole the personal information about 57 million of the ride-hailing service’s users and drivers during 2016. Former Uber chief security officer Joseph Sullivan was charged Thursday. Two hackers pleaded guilty in the scheme last year and are awaiting sentencing. A spokesman for Sullivan says there is no merit to the charges. Prosecutors allege the hackers might not have infiltrated other companies if Sullivan had properly reported Uber’s incident.

