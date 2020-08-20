Questions and answers on status of Trump’s border wall

President Donald Trump is trying to keep his promised border wall with Mexico in the public eye during his reelection bid, touting it this week on a trip to Yuma, Arizona. But the wall brought Trump unwanted attention Thursday when former White House adviser Steve Bannon was arrested on charges that he and three associates ripped off donors to an online fundraising effort that aimed to build a privately funded barrier. Trump distanced himself from Bannon while claiming he knew nothing about the project and never supported it.