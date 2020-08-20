Reports: Nissan failed to report income for Ghosn in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — The case against former Nissan executive Carlos Ghosn may have taken another turn as Japanese media report allegations that the automaker declared as expenses $10.8 million in his taxable personal income. Japan’s National Tax Agency said Thursday it was aware of the reports but declined comment on an individual case. Nissan confirmed it had received a notice on a tax investigation from Japanese authorities. The automaker said it will respond to what it said was a “reassessment notice.” Ghosn, arrested in 2018, jumped bail while awaiting trial on charges of failing to report compensation and breach of trust, and fled to Lebanon.