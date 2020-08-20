Republican who drew lines called gerrymanders faces charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina lawmaker who played a prominent role in Republican redistricting plans has resigned from the state House after being accused of federal fraud and tax violations. Prosecutors say North Carolina state Rep. David Lewis conducted a scheme to transfer money from his campaign committee to help his ailing farm. According to a plea agreement, Lewis will plead guilty to making false statements to a bank and failing to timely file a 2018 tax return. Prosecutors say they won’t recommend active prison time. Lewis had been a chief legislative author of Republican redistricting plans in recent years and the resulting litigation that followed.