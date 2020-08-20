Rights groups sound alarm on jump in Iraqi activist killings

BASRA, Iraq (AP) — Human rights monitors have sounded the alarm over a recent spike in assassinations targeting civil rights activists in Iraq’s south. The move comes ahead of a much anticipated meeting between Iraq’s prime minister and the U.S. president as part of ongoing strategic talks. An Iraqi security official and a human rights monitor said on Thursday that another activist was gunned down in the southern province of Basra by unidentified gunmen. It marks the second such killing in the span of a week. The prime minister departed for an official trip to Washington this week and is expected to meet with President Donald Trump.