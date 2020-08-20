Sri Lankan leader to scrap charter clause limiting powers

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president says he will use the overwhelming mandate received by his governing coalition in recent parliamentary elections to remove a constitutional amendment curtailing presidential powers and limiting the president to two terms. The amendment was added by his predecessor to reform the country’s political system by reducing the ability of presidents to amass extensive powers. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said in a policy speech at the opening of the new Parliament that his government will abolish the amendment as a matter of priority and then work on a new constitution. The move will strengthen his grip on power because the country will return to its previous constitutional status.