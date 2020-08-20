Strike at Belarus’ state TV erodes government control

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — In a new challenge to Belarus’ authoritarian ruler, hundreds of employees of state television have gone on strike amid a rising tide of protests calling for his resignation after a vote the opposition saw as rigged. The journalists’ action this week has dented the government’s control of the media, helping further erode President Alexander Lukashenko’s grip after 26 years of iron-fisted rule. Vyacheslav Lomonosov, one of Belarusian TV employees who joined the labor action, said he and his colleagues could no longer tolerate an official ban on reporting the truth about a brutal crackdown on protests that stoked international outrage.