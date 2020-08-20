Sun Prairie police make second arrest in armed robbery, high speed chase

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie police have arrested another man in connection with an armed robbery on Aug. 12.

Law enforcement arrested Corian J. Davis, 23, in Madison on Aug. 18. He's been charged with armed robbery, several drug-related crimes, and bail jumping.

Sun Prairie police have already announced the arrest of Jalen EA Hayes, 20, and charged him with armed robbery, second degree reckless endangering safety, and bail jumping.

Police say they were two of four men who reportedly held victims at gunpoint and stole from them on Park Circle in Sun Prairie, and eventually led officers on a high speed chase to Madison.

Police said there are likely to be additional arrests, and are still working to identify other suspects.