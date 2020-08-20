 Skip to Content

Survey: Majority of Japanese firms oppose Olympics next year

TOKYO (AP) — A majority of Japanese companies among almost 13,000 surveyed oppose holding the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics next year. The online study by a Japanese research company was published by the Kyodo news agency. The survey showed 27.8% want the games to be canceled and 25.8% said it should be postponed again. The Olympics were originally planned for this year but have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Only 46.2% in the survey said they wanted the games to go ahead and open on July 23, 2021. The survey was conducted by Tokyo Shoko Research and covered 12,857 companies.

