Takeaways from the final night of the Democratic convention

Joe Biden delivered an eloquent, emotional, clear speech accepting the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday night. He needed one to dispel the criticisms lobbed at him almost daily by President Donald Trump, and even to allay the concerns of some of his supporters about whether, at 77, he is up to the job. It was clear Biden wanted voters to end the night seeing optimism and possibility, even as he continued his dire warnings about Trump, whose name he did not speak. The last night of the Democratic National Convention featured numerous speakers hailing Biden’s faith and empathy.