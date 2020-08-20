 Skip to Content

Rappers, activists arrested in crackdown on Thai protests

5:12 am National news from the Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police have arrested nine pro-democracy activists including two rappers in a crackdown on growing protests that have emerged as the most serious threat to the government led by a former army general they accuse of incompetence and corruption. Among them is a founding member from the group Rap Against Dictatorship. The activists facing sedition charges have called on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his administration to resign. It had seized power in the 2014 coup and then retained it in a 2019 election widely seen as rigged. With key Cabinet posts in the hands of ex-generals, opposition to the military’s influence has grown louder. Human Rights Watch has called on Thai authorities to drop all charges and release the activists.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content